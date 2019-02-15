The family of Taylor Scott Rowe (Scott) is sad to announce his death on February 3, 2019. After a short battle with cancer, Scott died peacefully at the North Shore Hospice with his wife, Emilia Rowe, at his side. He is survived by brothers, Glen (Janet) and Locke (Lois), and his nephew, Taylor. Scott grew up in North Toronto, attending Northern Secondary School, and spent his adult life in North Vancouver. Scott's greatest joy came from his work in food recovery. Through his efforts in this area, he made a difference in his community. It is Scott's request that there be no service or celebration of life at his passing. In his memory, donations to Sharing Abundance (https://sharingabundance.ca) would help continue work that was so meaningful to Scott. Donations may be made through the Canada Helps website at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/sharing-abundance-association/.
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019