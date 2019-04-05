Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Teimur (Tim) SADRO. View Sign

SADRO, Dr. Teimur (Tim) 1930 - 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father Doctor Tim Sadro. He leaves behind his loving wife Marie and his four children; Linda Prystay, Claudia, Patricia Johnson and Paul, and his six grandchildren; Elicia, Adriana, Tanya Prystay, Alexander, Sonja and Owen Johnson. Dr. Tim Sadro was a loving caring doctor who treated his patients like family. One of his fondest memories was of Kaslo and Nelson, B.C., where he practiced as a physician and surgeon (1968-1981) delivering babies and attending to his patients no matter at what time they called. Born in Iran, he completed his university and medical studies in Berlin, Germany. He worked in hospitals in Cincinnati, Regina, and Saskatoon where he met his future wife Marie. In 1981 he moved his practice to Lynn Valley in North Vancouver where he continued his dedicated service to his patients. He was a friendly neighbour often seen jogging and walking his dog in the Lynn River park. He attended his children's sport and school events and was proud of their achievements. He loved classical music and enjoyed cross-country skiing, wood work and gardening. We thank Dr. Brisco and the staff of Cedarview Lodge for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation, Cedarview Lodge, or a charity of your choice. A memorial will take place at the Boal Chapel on Saturday, April 13th at 2 pm in North Vancouver.





With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father Doctor Tim Sadro. He leaves behind his loving wife Marie and his four children; Linda Prystay, Claudia, Patricia Johnson and Paul, and his six grandchildren; Elicia, Adriana, Tanya Prystay, Alexander, Sonja and Owen Johnson. Dr. Tim Sadro was a loving caring doctor who treated his patients like family. One of his fondest memories was of Kaslo and Nelson, B.C., where he practiced as a physician and surgeon (1968-1981) delivering babies and attending to his patients no matter at what time they called. Born in Iran, he completed his university and medical studies in Berlin, Germany. He worked in hospitals in Cincinnati, Regina, and Saskatoon where he met his future wife Marie. In 1981 he moved his practice to Lynn Valley in North Vancouver where he continued his dedicated service to his patients. He was a friendly neighbour often seen jogging and walking his dog in the Lynn River park. He attended his children's sport and school events and was proud of their achievements. He loved classical music and enjoyed cross-country skiing, wood work and gardening. We thank Dr. Brisco and the staff of Cedarview Lodge for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation, Cedarview Lodge, or a charity of your choice. A memorial will take place at the Boal Chapel on Saturday, April 13th at 2 pm in North Vancouver. Funeral Home Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens

1505 Lillooet Road

North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1

(604) 990-8988 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for North Shore News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close