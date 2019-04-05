SADRO, Dr. Teimur (Tim) 1930 - 2019 With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father Doctor Tim Sadro. He leaves behind his loving wife Marie and his four children; Linda Prystay, Claudia, Patricia Johnson and Paul, and his six grandchildren; Elicia, Adriana, Tanya Prystay, Alexander, Sonja and Owen Johnson. Dr. Tim Sadro was a loving caring doctor who treated his patients like family. One of his fondest memories was of Kaslo and Nelson, B.C., where he practiced as a physician and surgeon (1968-1981) delivering babies and attending to his patients no matter at what time they called. Born in Iran, he completed his university and medical studies in Berlin, Germany. He worked in hospitals in Cincinnati, Regina, and Saskatoon where he met his future wife Marie. In 1981 he moved his practice to Lynn Valley in North Vancouver where he continued his dedicated service to his patients. He was a friendly neighbour often seen jogging and walking his dog in the Lynn River park. He attended his children's sport and school events and was proud of their achievements. He loved classical music and enjoyed cross-country skiing, wood work and gardening. We thank Dr. Brisco and the staff of Cedarview Lodge for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations to Lions Gate Hospital Foundation, Cedarview Lodge, or a charity of your choice. A memorial will take place at the Boal Chapel on Saturday, April 13th at 2 pm in North Vancouver.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019