BRYAN, Terence September 8, 1930 - October 6, 2019 Terence was born and raised in Leicester, England. He met Bernadette (nee Walsh) at age 16 in Leicester Art College. They later married and had three children together before moving to Canada in 1965 and settling in North Vancouver where dad taught high school. Teaching was his profession, but dad was a man of many talents. He was both an athlete and a good enough rugby player to be called up to play with England's Northampton Saints and he was an artist, specializing in ceramics and sculpture. He created memorable costumes for us kids on Halloween, made and decorated our wedding cakes to Martha Stewart perfection, spent hours tinkering on finicky British sports cars, grew vegetables, re-upholstered furniture, and he could operate a sewing machine like a pro. More importantly, he taught us to look for joy in the simple things. He loved a good cup of tea and a perfectly boiled egg; a comfy chair by the fire with the newspaper; birdwatching on the deck; getting his grandkids to laugh at their parents' expense; or napping with his cat, Serengeti. He loved it all and we'll miss being witness to that. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, care assistants, housekeeping staff and volunteers in the North Vancouver hospice care unit, who took such good care of dad in his last weeks. You are all angels.







