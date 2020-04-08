A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Terry (a.k.a. Grumps) was born in Bristol, UK. Growing up, he was a keen athlete and boy scout, excelled in academics, and nurtured an early taste for adventure. After receiving his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Birmingham, he embarked on what would become a characteristic pattern of working, travelling, and working while travelling - the highlight of which was two years spent as a surveyor in the Solomon Islands. Over the years he undertook challenging work assignments around the globe including Iran, China, Bulgaria, Romania, and Washington, DC, while establishing his long-term home in North Vancouver with wife, Julia.
Throughout his life Terry pursued many passions including rugby, ragtime piano, choir, painting, bluegrass, folk guitar, and photography. His quick wit and appetite for adventure made for entertaining tales.
Terry will be deeply missed by his wife, Julia; son, James (Megan); daughter, Tamsin (Jason); and his grandchildren, Veronica, Jonathan, Henry, Lucy, and Arthur.
The family would like to express their gratitude for the service and efforts of first responders during a challenging time.
We look forward to announcing a celebration of Terry's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lung Association of Canada.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 8 to May 7, 2020