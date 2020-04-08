Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terence Keith (Terry) Anstey. View Sign Obituary

A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Terry (a.k.a. Grumps) was born in Bristol, UK. Growing up, he was a keen athlete and boy scout, excelled in academics, and nurtured an early taste for adventure. After receiving his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Birmingham, he embarked on what would become a characteristic pattern of working, travelling, and working while travelling - the highlight of which was two years spent as a surveyor in the Solomon Islands. Over the years he undertook challenging work assignments around the globe including Iran, China, Bulgaria, Romania, and Washington, DC, while establishing his long-term home in North Vancouver with wife, Julia.



Throughout his life Terry pursued many passions including rugby, ragtime piano, choir, painting, bluegrass, folk guitar, and photography. His quick wit and appetite for adventure made for entertaining tales.



Terry will be deeply missed by his wife, Julia; son, James (Megan); daughter, Tamsin (Jason); and his grandchildren, Veronica, Jonathan, Henry, Lucy, and Arthur.



The family would like to express their gratitude for the service and efforts of first responders during a challenging time.



We look forward to announcing a celebration of Terry's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lung Association of Canada.

A beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Terry (a.k.a. Grumps) was born in Bristol, UK. Growing up, he was a keen athlete and boy scout, excelled in academics, and nurtured an early taste for adventure. After receiving his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Birmingham, he embarked on what would become a characteristic pattern of working, travelling, and working while travelling - the highlight of which was two years spent as a surveyor in the Solomon Islands. Over the years he undertook challenging work assignments around the globe including Iran, China, Bulgaria, Romania, and Washington, DC, while establishing his long-term home in North Vancouver with wife, Julia.Throughout his life Terry pursued many passions including rugby, ragtime piano, choir, painting, bluegrass, folk guitar, and photography. His quick wit and appetite for adventure made for entertaining tales.Terry will be deeply missed by his wife, Julia; son, James (Megan); daughter, Tamsin (Jason); and his grandchildren, Veronica, Jonathan, Henry, Lucy, and Arthur.The family would like to express their gratitude for the service and efforts of first responders during a challenging time.We look forward to announcing a celebration of Terry's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lung Association of Canada. Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 8 to May 7, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close