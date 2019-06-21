Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Mary (Nee Fraser) (Teri) TAYLOR. View Sign Obituary

TAYLOR, Teresa Mary (Teri) (Nee Fraser) February 20, 1946 - June 17, 2019 With sadness we announce the sudden and unanticipated passing of Teri, following a brief but severe incapacitation at Lion's Gate Hospital. Teri was the first daughter of Cece and Lyle Fraser (both predeceased), born in Vancouver, one of five children. The energy, generosity and personality she proffered to all that she met throughout her busy life, bespoke her commitment and love for social interaction. Teri and husband, Harry, met, courted and married in October, 1966, soon to celebrate the arrival of three children Dave (Jill) and grandchildren Dawson and Nathan, Gary, and Bill (predeceased). Her commitment to raising a family, and managing the hijinks of Harry and the boys on a continual basis, tempered her to become a warm social-event convener; a role she savoured. The activity list proved endless: fire department socials, WWII reunions for Mom and Dad, the well attended dances in Horseshoe Bay, family barbecues at the farm, endless Christmas celebrations. Teri led a rewarding life, cushioned in an inexhaustible style. In recent years, she and Harry relished their annual holidays to Cabo San Lucas to socialize with their myriad of friends and acquaintances. In the 1980's, Teri fulfilled an abandoned life-goal of returning to college and completing her diploma as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN); a studious achievement of which she was especially proud. She was a voracious reader, an interest second only to her longstanding commitment in trying to outscore contestants on the quiz show Jeopardy. In the vernacular of the show, never could she imagine, I think, that should the prompt: "Fun, loyal, generous, social, wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend," be given, the most appropriate question would be: "What is the best descriptor for Teri Taylor?" Thanks to all family members and friends for support during Teri's hospital stay, especially daughter-in-law, Jill and our irrepressible niece, Christina. A Celebration of Life for Teri will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 20285 Dewdney Trunk Road, Maple Ridge, BC, Father Mario presiding. Reception to follow.





