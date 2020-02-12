Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Albert KORONKO. View Sign Obituary

KORONKO, Terry Albert January 14, 1954 - January 22, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Terry who fought a short, courageous battle with cancer. He left peacefully with family by his side. His profound love for his family is beyond measure. Predeceased by his father Albert Morris Koronko. Survived by mother Louise Jean Koronko; spouse Sharon; her children Mark (Claudia), Darryl (Robyn), Rachel (Karl); and five grandchildren, Maiah, Elijah, Giuliana, Colton and Emmett; sister Gail (Dug), his beloved cat Holly and numerous family and friends. A very special thank you to Grace and Sima who showed grace and dignity in Terry's final hours. No service as per Terry's request. A family celebration of life to follow at a later date.







