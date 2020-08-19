1/1
Terry Garnier
November 28, 1942 - July 24, 2020
With heavy and sad hearts we announce the unexpected passing of our very dear, loving and kind hearted Husband, Father and Grandfather.

Terry is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Anne, his 3 sons, Chris (Lara), Derek, Don (Tony) and Granddaughter Maya.

Always filled with laughter and curiosity, Terry was a hard working and very skilled technician in electronics and ran a TV repair business in Lynn Valley, North Vancouver.

Travelling was his passion...when the kids were young, Summers were always spent driving in the camper down south. Later on, many amazing trips were made around the world and especially to his favourite destination Asia, all corners of the continent. He never missed a day talking about those adventures. For the last 17 years he and mom were living at the beach house in Sidney BC where everyday he enjoyed the view and the action of all the boats in the harbour. Working in his lovely garden, feeding all the birds and being a talented do-it-yourself man he was always fixing something around or outside the house. As he frequently love to say, "it was a great day if I can fix something." We will miss you and love you always Dad. "You were Great, Just Great!"

Published in North Shore News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
