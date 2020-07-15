We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Mom and Amma, Thelma died July 6, 2020. She is now in heaven with her loving husband, (Sandy) Alexander McPherson Findlay who died in 1994. Thelma and Sandy were married August 19?th? 1961. Together Sandy and Thelma had 2 children and 7 grandchildren. Thelma was born June 11, 1935 to her parents Helgi and Lara Olsen in the Icelandic community of Oak Point, Manitoba. Thelma was the youngest of four siblings Sylvia, Margaret and Harold. She finished high school in Manitoba and trained as an administrative assistant and worked in that field until she married Sandy in Winnipeg. They moved to Calgary where her first child Ian was born followed by her daughter Pamela. Her family lived in Kelowna for a year, and then finally settled in North Vancouver, where Thelma lived the rest of her life. Together with Sandy’s sister Pat and husband Henry Shannon they enjoyed many years at their cabin retreat on Saltspring Island. Thelma loved music and enjoyed playing piano and singing in many church choirs. She gave of her time helping with children in different volunteer positions. She loved animals, sewing, music, and her family. She was most proud of her children and grandchildren who she loved dearly. She will be missed by her son Ian Findlay, daughter in law Tina , and her daughter Pam Probyn and son in law, Dave. Her greatest joy was her seven grandchildren, Chris, Lauren, Laura, Kevin, Caroline, Alex and Anna. She will also be missed by many friends and relatives. We would like to thank the Lynn Valley Care Center for providing our Mum with loving care over the past 3 years. A private memorial will be held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store