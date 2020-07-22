MOEBES - Sybil Thelma Moebes, born June 22, 1926, in Souris, Manitoba, died peacefully in West Vancouver, BC, on July 12, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred; her father, Charles Archibald Scott; her mother, Florence Kate (Hayler) Scott; and her siblings, Joyce, Beverley, Wendy, Leslie, Una, Monica, Pamela, and Idina. She is survived by her daughter, Deb (Bud Cannon); grandchildren, Jason, Jessica and Tara; son, Tim; and her brother, Gerald.



Thelma arrived in North Vancouver in 1927 and lived virtually her entire life on the North Shore. Her early years were in Upper Lonsdale with many happy summers spent at Sandy Cove in West Vancouver.



Thelma graduated from North Vancouver High School. She took a position with the Imperial Life Insurance Company, which required her to commute via ferry to Vancouver. On her daily ferry trip, she met other young women and they formed an informal group they called the HJ (High Jinx) Club. Reunions of the group were regularly held for decades thereafter. In this period, Thelma was active in the Anglican Young People's Association. In 1952, Thelma seized an opportunity to transfer to the London, Ontario office of Imperial Life, swapping jobs with an employee for a year.



Thelma met Fred Moebes, who was building homes in North Vancouver after the war. Thelma married Fred in 1955 and started her family. When her children were still young, Thelma returned to work, hired by the Bank of Nova Scotia. Thelma was the stenographer to a series of branch managers and keeper of the key to the stationery room.



After Thelma retired in 1989 she maintained an active social life, bowling with Fred and others, joining a walking group, going out for an almost-weekly meal and a movie with her dear friend Terri, and being active in her church. She enjoyed travelling with friends and family and went on a number of cruises.



Thelma gained solid long-lasting friends at every phase of her life.



Family was important to Thelma. She was instrumental in the Scott family holding reunions every five years. Thelma and Fred were thrilled to be grandparents. Over the years, Fred and Thelma hosted family whenever they were in need of a safe, comfortable room in North Vancouver, whether it be for business travel, schooling, or just a visit. Kind and generous, Thelma was always there. She was a good listener and was non-judgmental and supportive.



Thelma has a special place in the hearts of her family and many friends, and she will be deeply missed by those who knew her.



Due to the pandemic, a private interment ceremony will be held at St. Agnes Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Camp Artaban Society would be appreciated.



