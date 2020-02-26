Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa ZAGALA. View Sign Obituary

Late Theresa Zagala Sunrise: June 25, 1949 Sunset: February 16, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Theresa Winifred Zagala. On February 16, Theresa began her journey into the hands of the creator to be with the ancestors when she passed away peacefully at Squamish General Hospital surrounded by loved ones. She descends from the Lewis/Elliott and Zagala Families. Theresa was born June 25, 1949 in Tacoma, Wash. to her parents Constance 'Connie' (nee Lewis) and Henry 'Hank' Zagala. She battled a brief illness of a brain aneurysm and a stroke, she was a fighter and her determination showed, battling each step of the way with her medical setbacks. Theresa was raised in Carson, California, where she attended Lomita Elementary School, Stephen M White Middle School and graduated from Carson Senior High School. She married at 16 years old and had three children with her husband Eddie Apodaca Sr. Throughout the years, Theresa remained connected to her Squamish Nation family and her roots. Theresa had a great sense of humour, appreciation and love for family and enjoyed life through many twists and turns. She was a poet, story teller, writer, carver but was best known for her exquisite bead work in both Coast Salish and Native American Indian styles. She shared her talents and taught many - she was a gem. She loved networking on social media and stayed connected and was known for her faith and great belief in prayer. Her legacy and proud achievement was being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother and known as 'The Waving Grandma'. Theresa is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter Marlene (Frank), son Edward Jr. (Ruth); grandchildren; great grandchildren and siblings Diana, Debbie 'Dee', Ellen (Art), Paul (Marlene); and many loving relatives and friends. A funeral service was held on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Online condolences can be found at





