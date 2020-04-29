Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Durham DOYLE. View Sign Obituary

DOYLE, Thomas Durham Thomas Durham Doyle, age 83 years, died peacefully at home in West Vancouver on April 23, 2020. Tom was born on April 7, 1937 in Kirkland Lake, Ontario to John Doyle of Blantyre Scotland and Evelyn Doyle (nee Pearson) of New Silksworth, County Durham, England. Tom spent his childhood and youth in Hamilton, Ontario alongside his older sister Myrt and three younger brothers, John, Brian and Ted. One of Tom's proudest achievements was being an alumni of the University of New Brunswick where he played football and graduated in 1960 with a degree in mechanical engineering. Following graduation, Tom moved west to Calgary where he raised a family and started his lifelong career in the Canadian petroleum sector, working on a variety of resource development challenges within Canada and beyond. Following retirement, an award was endowed in his name to the Faculty of Engineering by his final employer, Trans Mountain Pipeline Company. In his early years, Tom loved hiking and skiing in the mountains west of Calgary and became an avid sailor of BC's west coast long before settling in Vancouver in 1985. A lifelong fan of Jaguar motor cars, Tom spent his retirement putting his handy mechanical and electrical skills to use in restoring classic Jags while volunteering for the local Jag club and attending rallies and shows. Tom will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife Wanda, children Douglas Doyle and Kindrey (Mark) Kaufmann, grandchildren Annie, Kyle and Olivia Kaufmann, beloved brother Brian Doyle of Dundas, Ontario as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A private memorial will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, donations may be made to the .







