Tom passed away peacefully, albeit suddenly, at home. He is survived by his loving wife, Johanna; two beloved daughters, Anna and Katie; a large extended family; and a multitude of friends. Tom touched the lives of many with his kindness, humour, and service to those around him. Tom loved nature; gardening; time in Egmont; his 26 Chrysler; dog, Milo; cat, Mitsu; and his John Deere tractors. Join us for a celebration of his life on Saturday, December 14, from 11 am - 2 pm at Stanley Park Pavilion, 610 Pipeline Road, Vancouver.
Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 6, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020