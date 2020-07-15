MAXWELL, Thomas Robert 'Tommy' Sunrise: April 24, 1951 - Sunset: June 26, 2020 Our sincere condolences to the Maxwell/Morgan and George, Jack/Andrews families.
It is with great sadness that we share of the passing of our dear elder Thomas 'Tommy' Robert Maxwell. Thomas was born in Vancouver, BC to his parents Thomas Maxwell Sr. and Wilma Josephine (nee George) on April 24, 1951. Tommy spent time all over the Lower Mainland and eventually settled in Mission, BC. A strong First Nation man, Thomas shared his knowledge with family and men and women throughout his career as a Social Development Officer with Federal Corrections. Thomas was a founding member of Mission Friendship Centre. Thomas was often approached while with his family by individuals whom appreciated his gift of guidance and acceptance, helping them find belonging in community. Thomas was an avid hunter and fisherman, creating long lasting memories in 100 Mile House and along the banks of the Fraser with friends and family; the Fraser River and Chehalis were some of his favorite fishing spots. For many years, Thomas participated in soccer with his Sto:lo friends, and loved going to Seattle to watch the Mariners for baseball games. Having overcome insurmountable obstacles in his lifetime, Thomas generously shared every part of life to those he cared deeply for; the love for his family, his grandkids and his only love, Karen, were his greatest joys, and he could often be found creating and sharing homemade DVD shows of his loving family. Thomas is predeceased by his wife of 35 years Karen (nee Ellerbeck). He is survived by his daughter Maggie (Darrell Pearson), Kerri-Ann Paisley; grandchildren Mattaya, Declan, Richelle, Derian; siblings Earl George (Roseanne), Gordon, Linda (James), Daniel, Shirley (Cindy); and many loving family and friends. We understand this is a difficult time for families and relatives and that many people would have liked to attend, but at this time it is impossible due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A private family funeral was held in North Vancouver's Squamish Shaker Church on July 7th. Condolences can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com