SHAW, Thomas Wyman November 1, 1930 - October 15, 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Thomas Wyman (Tom) Shaw, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on October 15th, 2019, surrounded by family at Lion's Gate Hospital, North Vancouver, BC. Tom is predeceased by his dear two sons - Ian Ross, July 3, 1980 and Thomas Bruce, November 9, 2015. Tom leaves behind his loving wife, Rosemarie Irene (Carter) Shaw, his daughter, Heather Jane Halverson (Marc), his sister Margaret Macpherson (Don), and his daughter-in-law Kathleen Shaw. Tom, a strong family man, was the very proud grandfather of Shaun (Lindsay), Nathan, Ian (Lisa) and Kevin, and great-grandfather of Jonah, Aidan, Lucy, and Lilah. Tom was born in Shawinigan Falls, Quebec to Doris Emma and Thomas Patton Gladstone Shaw. He graduated from Concordia University, P.Q. with B. Science and soon after, married Rosemarie. Tom worked for Dupont of Canada in their explosives division for over 40 years. He was involved in scouting most of his childhood and adult life. Tom loved stamp collecting, bridge, golf, skiing and cruising, especially with his family. Most of all, he loved his family with his whole heart. His family was everything to him. Very special thanks to Dr. Nigel Walton who provided compassionate family medical care to the Shaw family for 42 years. Funeral services will be held at St. David's United Church, 1525 Taylor Way, West Vancouver, BC, on Tuesday, October 29th at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice. Thank you.







