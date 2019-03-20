Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thorne SHINDLER. View Sign

SHINDLER, Thorne January 27, 1924 - March 5, 2019 Thorne passed away peacefully at Lynn Valley Care Centre on Tuesday, March 5th. He was predeceased in 1995 by is loving wife Marge and is survived by his beloved Audrey (Sheffield) and many nieces and nephews. Thorne was a true character who lived every day to its fullest. He could fix almost anything, had spares of everything, and loved nothing better than being presented with some new disaster that might prove fixable. His "workshop" at 1150 Queens was famous for extra bits, parts, pieces and treasures. Thorne was one of the original pioneers of Hollyburn Mountain. He spent every weekend of the 40's hauling things up and building his beloved cabin. Later he and Marge sold their cherished cabin and bought a small horse farm in Aldergrove. There they hosted barbecues for family and friends, skaters and neighbours. Thorne, his beautiful horse Sailor Boy, Marge, and lovely dog Sampson enjoyed the outdoors every weekend. Thorne was an active and accomplished ice dancer. He loved gliding about the West Van arena with both new and experienced partners. After Marge was gone he and Audrey were reunited. They had both shared memories of Hollyburn Mountain and both loved to travel. Thorne and Audrey loved to cruise and had many adventures on the high seas. They also traveled to China, Africa, Australia and many other exotic places. Everywhere they went they connected with new friends and enjoyed learning about different cultures. Thorne and Audrey spent their last few years together at Summerhill in North Vancouver where they loved to host family and friends. We want to thank Dr. Richard Sebba, who looked after Thorne so well for so many years. We also want to give a special thanks to the Nurses and Care Workers on the 3rd Floor Manor at Lynn Valley Care Centre. Those folks are so caring, sincere, funny, loving, and exemplary in their care. We thank them sincerely.





