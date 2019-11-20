Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Hugh HOLLICK-KENYON Sr.. View Sign Service Information Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-990-8988 Memorial service 2:00 PM Boal Chapel Obituary

HOLLICK-KENYON, Timothy Hugh Sr. May 26, 1928 - November 8, 2019 Tim died peacefully on November 8, 2019. He was recovering from strokes that diminished his mobility but left him fully his usual self: intelligent, irascible, fun-loving, extroverted and unendingly curious. Thankfully for his family and many friends who loved him, he enjoyed his life immensely. Tim's beloved wife of 59 years, Ina (Ritchie) Hollick-Kenyon, predeceased him in 2014. He is survived by his children Susan (Brock), Timothy Junior (Karen), and Sandra (Bjorn), as well as his grandchildren Ian (Dana), Joshua, Rachel (Thomas), and Julia. Tim found a dear companion and partner in the last years of his life with Unitarian Church friend Joan Cox. Born in Devizes, Wiltshire, England, at the age of two he came to Canada with his family. He attended UBC, earned first a BA then a Masters of Social Work degree in 1954. He capitalized on these and many work and volunteer experiences to create a career in social work and educational organizations spanning four decades. He always sought new experiences and moved through many kinds of jobs, ranging from sawmill worker and Chateau Lake Louise houseman (bellhop) to Probation Officer, head hunter, and sessional university instructor. He held executive and senior posts with non-profit organizations including the UBC Alumni Association, the Children's Aid Society of Vancouver and Capilano College (now University). Marvelously exemplary, Tim lived his belief in lifelong learning: he completed a PhD in Higher Education at the University of Oregon in 1979. The degree required a dissertation and defence as well as a residential year in Eugene, Oregon, when he was 50 years of age. Tim was many things to many people. With his wife Ina and kids in tow, he built a log cabin in the Chilcotin and loved spending time there until very recently. Over a fifty year period he always encouraged his children and grandchildren to enjoy and appreciate life in the wilderness of BC. He became a committed birder, was an avid cook and writer, and with Ina enjoyed travel and many wonderful years in their home at Burnage Road. Just last year, Tim voyaged to the Antarctic to add to his bird sighting list and visit the area where his father flew and navigated for explorer Lincoln Ellsworth. He read widely. He was active in scouting, volunteered with many organizations, and offered one-on-one support to many individuals throughout his life. On behalf of Tim, the family wishes to thank the many wonderful staff members at Capilano Care Centre and Lions Gate Hospital, who took such good care of him. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 at 2pm at Boal Chapel, with reception to follow also at the Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations if you so wish would be appreciated to the UBC Blue & Gold Bursary, or to the Wild Bird Trust.





