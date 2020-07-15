Tl'yaktenat -t Siy'am' Chief Eleanor Andrew 'Allana' Sunrise: July 22, 1930 - Sunset: July 4, 2020 Our sincere condolences to the Andrew/Jack and Timothy/Harry Families
It is with great sadness that we share of the passing of our dear respected elder, Chief Eleanor 'Allana' Andrew. Eleanor descends from the Andrew/ Jack (Skwxwú7mesh/Squamish) and Timothy/Harry (Tla'amin/Sliammon) families. She was born July 22, 1930 in Sliammon, BC to her late parents Chief Alvie Andrew and Bernadette (nee Harry), and passed peacefully in Squamish, BC. She attended Sechelt Indian Residential School (shíshálh) and very proudly returned to Capilano College to achieve her grade 10. After leaving Sechelt she was at Coqualeetza Indian Hospital and eventually worked as an aide worker while living in Popkum Indian Reserve, Stó:lo Nation. Allana was a true matriarch of the Skwxwú7mesh community; she was a proud Hereditary Chief of the Andrew family; a founding member of the Shaker Church; active in the long house communities; canoe races and pow-wows; and other traditional and cultural groups. She was an avid member of the elders circle and loved to travel with her many relatives and friends. Chief Eleanor Andrew represented the Skwxwú7mesh Nation at the 2010 Olympics, hosted by the 4 Host Communities at Whistler. Her greatest adventure was making it up to the top of The Stawamus Chief for a photo - although it was by helicopter she really felt it was a life accomplishment. Allana is survived by and will be dearly missed by her sister Theresa Herrling (Ronald); son Chief James Andrew (Lindsay); daughters Heather Damien (Donald); goddaughter Roslyn Nahanee; grandchildren Cory, Megan and Jessie Andrew, Joe Donald, Josh and Breanna Burke, Christopher and Maylana Baker, Trevor Billy, JaCee, Ajay, Dakota and Brandon Damian; great grandchildren Annalee Andrew, Manson Donald, Jerome Baker, Char George, Cruz, Leone and Inez Johnson; and many loving family and dear friends. We understand this is a difficult time for families and relatives and that many people would have liked to attend but at this time it is impossible due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. A private family funeral service was held July 8th in Squamish, BC. Online condolences can be found at https://www.squamishfuneralchapel.com/