Tom THOMAS
04/27/1975 - 05/01/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THOMAS, Tom Tom passed away far too soon on May 1st at his home in Vancouver. Tom was born on April 27th, 1975 in Nanaimo, British Columbia, moving to Vancouver with his family soon after making it his home for the rest of his life. He graduated from U.B.C. with a B.A. and Masters in Education. He was best known as a DJ, promoter, and prominent character of and contributor to the Vancouver electronic/house music club scene throughout the 2000's. Tom was predeceased by his father Mort Thomas. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his adoring wife Alison Barth, mother Florence Thomas, biological parents Geoff Storey and Eroca Zales, sister Darcy Craig, uncle Peter Storey, aunt Heather Storey and her husband Stephen Zehr, his cousins Kyle, Caleb, Eli, and Aylah, aunt Carol Thomas, and many friends. A private family celebration of life service will be held. In lieu of flowers please donate to the B.C.S.P.C.A. Feel free to leave an electronic message of condolence by "sharing a memory" for Tom's family at www.forestlawn-burnaby.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from May 20 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
3789 Royal Oak Ave
Burnaby, BC V5G3M1
6042997720
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved