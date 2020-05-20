THOMAS, Tom Tom passed away far too soon on May 1st at his home in Vancouver. Tom was born on April 27th, 1975 in Nanaimo, British Columbia, moving to Vancouver with his family soon after making it his home for the rest of his life. He graduated from U.B.C. with a B.A. and Masters in Education. He was best known as a DJ, promoter, and prominent character of and contributor to the Vancouver electronic/house music club scene throughout the 2000's. Tom was predeceased by his father Mort Thomas. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his adoring wife Alison Barth, mother Florence Thomas, biological parents Geoff Storey and Eroca Zales, sister Darcy Craig, uncle Peter Storey, aunt Heather Storey and her husband Stephen Zehr, his cousins Kyle, Caleb, Eli, and Aylah, aunt Carol Thomas, and many friends. A private family celebration of life service will be held. In lieu of flowers please donate to the B.C.S.P.C.A. Feel free to leave an electronic message of condolence by "sharing a memory" for Tom's family at www.forestlawn-burnaby.com.
Published in North Shore News from May 20 to May 22, 2020.