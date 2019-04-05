In loving memory of Tony Simpson.
Survived by his loving kids, Melissa, Michael, Michalle, and their significant others; granddaughter, Gianna (his little grasshopper); grandson, Riley; his best friend, Yvonne; supportive siblings, Tamiya, Leonard, Terry, Lorna; and extended Simpson family.
In lieu of flowers, please support the North Shore Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 6th, 2019, from 1 pm - 4 pm at Eagles Hall, 170 3rd Street West, North Vancouver.
To honour our dad, take a moment out of your day and do something kind for a stranger.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 5 to May 4, 2019