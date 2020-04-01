Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TOWILL Gertrude "Trudy" Bernice. View Sign Service Information Hollyburn Funeral Home 1807 Marine Drive West Vancouver , BC V7V1J7 (604)-922-1221 Obituary

TOWILL, Gertrude "Trudy" Bernice (nee Hala) July 22, 1927 - March 28, 2020 Trudy passed away in her 93rd year in her happy home in West Vancouver on Saturday morning, March 29th with her family and much love. Trudy was born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan to her parents Selma and Thomas Hala. She was the eldest of four siblings, Violet, Lawrence and Sonny. She will now be reunited with her late husband George Alexander Towill whom she said goodbye to at his death on Christmas of 2008 after 58 years of marriage. She leaves behind her greatest accomplishments in her four children and nine grandchildren. Her children are Graham (Lesley) Towill, Douglas (Tammy) Towill, Cynthia Russell (Dr. Mark Edwards) and Catherine Grundleger. Her grandchildren are Kevin, Robbie, Jillian, Cory, Gregory, Juliet, Amy, Kaitlin and Alexandra. Trudy was a petite woman with a giant-sized love of life. Trudy was an elegant, courageous and beautiful woman who welcomed everyone with her sensational smile, tight hugs and chocolates from her bottomless boxes of Purdy's. Trudy was a committed mother and loving and involved grandmother. She was very happy spending time involved with the church and earned the nickname "The Holy Roller" by her children who received her frequent and unsolicited sermons. She was a voracious and accomplished reader who spent hours cataloguing her hundreds of literary adventures in old recipe boxes in alphabetical order. Kobo will miss her. She was an impressive and formidable card player, cribbage and crossword aficionado. Trudy and George truly enjoyed their spare time gardening, hanging Christmas lights and preparing Halloween decorations in all the homes they lived in throughout Canada. Around their kitchen table was always a favoured and happy visiting place for all the generations and their friends. As a couple, and later on her own, Trudy enjoyed cheering on her adored, and sometimes struggling, sports teams. Namely, the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Blue Jays, The Vancouver Canucks and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In her later years, Trudy so enjoyed her time and socials with all her loving friendships at Tudor Gardens and the West Vancouver Seniors' Activity Centre. Trudy's was always in her happiest place when surrounded by, hugging and celebrating life with her grandchildren. Our Mom and Grandma lives on in all of us, and will be watching over all of us… So be good! The family would like to thank Dr. Dinu, the doctors and nurses at Lions Gate Hospital and The North Shore Palliative Care team. And a special thank you to Kay, her long-time housekeeper and friend.







Trudy passed away in her 93rd year in her happy home in West Vancouver on Saturday morning, March 29th with her family and much love. Trudy was born in Weyburn, Saskatchewan to her parents Selma and Thomas Hala. She was the eldest of four siblings, Violet, Lawrence and Sonny. She will now be reunited with her late husband George Alexander Towill whom she said goodbye to at his death on Christmas of 2008 after 58 years of marriage. She leaves behind her greatest accomplishments in her four children and nine grandchildren. Her children are Graham (Lesley) Towill, Douglas (Tammy) Towill, Cynthia Russell (Dr. Mark Edwards) and Catherine Grundleger. Her grandchildren are Kevin, Robbie, Jillian, Cory, Gregory, Juliet, Amy, Kaitlin and Alexandra. Trudy was a petite woman with a giant-sized love of life. Trudy was an elegant, courageous and beautiful woman who welcomed everyone with her sensational smile, tight hugs and chocolates from her bottomless boxes of Purdy's. Trudy was a committed mother and loving and involved grandmother. She was very happy spending time involved with the church and earned the nickname "The Holy Roller" by her children who received her frequent and unsolicited sermons. She was a voracious and accomplished reader who spent hours cataloguing her hundreds of literary adventures in old recipe boxes in alphabetical order. Kobo will miss her. She was an impressive and formidable card player, cribbage and crossword aficionado. Trudy and George truly enjoyed their spare time gardening, hanging Christmas lights and preparing Halloween decorations in all the homes they lived in throughout Canada. Around their kitchen table was always a favoured and happy visiting place for all the generations and their friends. As a couple, and later on her own, Trudy enjoyed cheering on her adored, and sometimes struggling, sports teams. Namely, the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Blue Jays, The Vancouver Canucks and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In her later years, Trudy so enjoyed her time and socials with all her loving friendships at Tudor Gardens and the West Vancouver Seniors' Activity Centre. Trudy's was always in her happiest place when surrounded by, hugging and celebrating life with her grandchildren. Our Mom and Grandma lives on in all of us, and will be watching over all of us… So be good! The family would like to thank Dr. Dinu, the doctors and nurses at Lions Gate Hospital and The North Shore Palliative Care team. And a special thank you to Kay, her long-time housekeeper and friend. Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close