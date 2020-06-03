WATTS, Trevor Alan June 28, 1929 (Winnipeg, MB) - May 23, 2020 (West Vancouver, BC) It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dr. Trevor Alan Watts, dear husband, father, grandfather and friend. Trevor will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Mary Alice (nee Hill), children, Brian (Fiona) and Graham (Roxane Carr), grandchildren, Claire and Robbie, sister-in-law, Barbara McQuade. He is predeceased by his brother Donald, and parents Reginald and Margaret Watts. The family would like to extend gratitude to the care providers and staff at Amica Lions Gate in West Vancouver and to Dr. Nicole Barre for providing Trevor with such excellent care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Diabetes Association. To leave a condolence to the family, please go to McKenzie Funeral Services memorial page https://bit.ly/remembering-trevor
Published in North Shore News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.