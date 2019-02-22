TVEIT-PETTERSEN, Maria (nee Pfarre) At age 85 years, passed away peacefully in North Vancouver on January 15, 2019. She is lovingly survived by her children; Kari, Sonja and Anita (Glenn), grandchildren; Justin, Matika and Quinn, sister; Elisabeth and brother; Jurgen as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Hollyburn Funeral Home, 1807 Marine Drive, West Vancouver, B.C. on Saturday March 2nd, 2019 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Paul Sugar Foundation.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for TVEIT-PETTERSEN (Pfarre) Maria.
Hollyburn Funeral Home
1807 Marine Drive
West Vancouver, BC V7V1J7
(604) 922-1221
Published in The North Shore News from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019