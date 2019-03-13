We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our beloved son and brother Ty. He is survived by his loving parents, Roy and Sacha Molby, sister, Brooke; grandparents, Gurli Molby, Ian and Lynda Hignell; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ty was predeceased by his grandfather, Philip Molby, and uncle, Kim Molby. Ty was dearly loved and will live forever in our hearts.
There will be a celebration of life for Ty on Saturday, March 30th from 4 - 9 pm at the West Coast Heritage Railway Park in Squamish. If you wish to make a donation in Ty's memory, please consider Pacific Community Resources Society at www.pcrs.ca or phone (604) 412-7950.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 13 to Apr. 11, 2019