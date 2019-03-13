Tyrell J. Molby (April 05, 1995 - February 06, 2019)
We are heartbroken to announce the sudden passing of our beloved son and brother Ty. He is survived by his loving parents, Roy and Sacha Molby, sister, Brooke; grandparents, Gurli Molby, Ian and Lynda Hignell; aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ty was predeceased by his grandfather, Philip Molby, and uncle, Kim Molby. Ty was dearly loved and will live forever in our hearts.

There will be a celebration of life for Ty on Saturday, March 30th from 4 - 9 pm at the West Coast Heritage Railway Park in Squamish. If you wish to make a donation in Ty's memory, please consider Pacific Community Resources Society at www.pcrs.ca or phone (604) 412-7950.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 13 to Apr. 11, 2019
