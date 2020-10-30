1/1
Ursula (Franck) Vertone
September 12, 1935 - October 20, 2020
It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Ursula Vertone (nee Franck). Ursula passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children and loved ones. A dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and partner, she created a warm, welcoming home for our family and friends. Vibrant and pragmatic, Ursula was a matriarch to her family and more. She will be remembered for her kindness, sense of humour, love, and direct expressions. She is survived by her children, Angela (Rene), Julia (Mike), Janine (Brian), Fred (Chasidy), and Brigitte; grandchildren, Kyra (Daniel), Dominique (Alex), Michelle (John), Sean (Sierra), Anthony (Lindsay), Stephanie, Colton, Isabella, and Rocco; great-grandchild, Hunter; brother, Dieter (Rose); and countless friends and loved ones. She is predeceased by her husband, Gerald Vertone, and later, her beloved partner, Bob Hull. We truly miss the comfort of having family and loved ones around us at this time. We hope that we can soon gather to celebrate Ursula's life when it is safe to do so. Please contact Fred Vertone or the family for details. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.

Published in North Shore News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
