With heavy hearts, we share the news of Valerie's passing after a short and courageous battle with cancer. She leaves behind her husband, Lance; children, Astrid (Bjoern) and Erik (Heidi); and her beloved grandchildren, Kaja, Kioni, Carter, and Madeleine.



Valerie was a longtime North Vancouver resident and an active member of the community. She'll be remembered for her love of running and walking the trails and seawall (followed by coffee with friends), her pride in her grandchildren, her energy and determination, and her generous spirit.



A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm on July 19, in the Maple Room at Delbrook Recreation Centre (851 West Queens Road, North Vancouver).

