ROBERTSON, Valerie Jean (nee Slinger) May 28, 1943 - July 16, 2020
Vibrant, energetic, generous, loyal, trustworthy, accepting, adventurous, supportive, a fashionista and an organizer extraordinaire - these words describe Valerie Robertson, a beloved Wife, dear Mom, Grandma/Gma/Nana, Friend, Sister and Auntie. Val's positive nature shone through even when a devastating diagnosis of terminal brain cancer was thrown her way in May 2018. With fierce determination, bravery, and a joy for life, Val spent the last two years as she always had: planning, socializing, loving and embracing each additional day that she was blessed with by spending time with family and friends. She focused on staying well through yoga classes, long walks and living life to the fullest with trips to Palm Desert and Kelowna. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 16th. Basking in Val's spirit, and forever in our hearts and memories, are husband Bill Steele; daughters Lauren (Kristen and Katie), Lindsay (Rosie) and Tori (Trevor; Rowan, Tavia and Calum); step-daughters Jennifer (Shawn; Jacob, Alex and Matthew) and Karen (Julia and Jeffrey); brothers Ted (Phyllis) and Ron (Bobbi) Slinger as well as precious nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents, Amy (D. 2001) and Thomas (D. 1970) Slinger, as well as her girls' dad, Rocke Robertson (D. 2010). Following graduation from West Van High and UBC, Valerie started her career as an elementary school teacher, and then spent 25 years in a fulfilling sales career around the Lower Mainland. Val and Bill loved their many travel adventures throughout Europe, Africa, Asia, Central and South America, playing golf in Palm Desert in the winters, and kayaking the waters around beautiful BC in the summers. Val loved planning activities with her friends including the Gourmet Group, bike adventures, and annual trips to Yellow Point Lodge were highlights. Val loved sharing fun times at Whistler, camping, and in the last twenty years, Manteo Resort in Kelowna. Valerie was also a very involved Grandma. She did not skip a beat, whether it was a birthday party, sports event, dance recital, or school concert. She loved to be busy and kept her schedule filled with visits over a dry cappuccino, yoga, planning high school grad reunions and dinner parties. Val wanted everyone to live life to the fullest as she did. We will miss you Valerie/Mom/Grandma deeply and completely, but know that you are not far away. In light of COVID, a small celebration of life and virtual memorial will be held on Monday, August 24th from 3:00-4:00pm. For details or to share memories please email: valrobertson28@gmail.com
We extend our deepest gratitude to Valerie's friends, caregivers (Lyn, Tess and Coleen), LGH staff (Dr. Mendelsohn), Canada Blood Services, BC Cancer Agency (Dr. Thiessen and Rosemary Cashman) and Vancouver Coastal Health Palliative Care. In memory of Valerie, please consider donating to the BC Cancer Foundation or Lion's Gate Hospital. And as Val sang to the very end, "Que Sera, Sera, Whatever will be will be…"