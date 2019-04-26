It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Vern Kraushaar. Vern was predeceased by his parents, Katie and Fred; sister, Grace; and brothers, Clayton and Ron.
Vern will be deeply missed by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; children, Diana, Steven (Shelly), and Wayne (Leah); grandchildren, Jacqueline, Derek, Ryan, Sandra, Chantal, and Megan; great-grandchildren, Ella, Maya, and Parker; and his siblings, Richard (Ruth), Don, and Carol (Bill), as well as many friends, nieces, and nephews.
Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 26 to May 25, 2019