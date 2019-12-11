Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica MCCULLOCH. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Memorial Gardens 1505 Lillooet Road North Vancouver , BC V7J2J1 (604)-980-3451 Obituary

McCULLOCH, Veronica July 4, 1925 - November 11, 2019 Veronica passed away quietly in her sleep on November 11th at the age of 94. Veronica was born the only child of Lawrence and Olive Findlay. She grew up in the Dunbar area of Vancouver and attended Kitsilano High School. She married Allen McCulloch in 1948 and they settled and celebrated 63 years of marriage together in their Kitsilano home before Allen passed. Veronica and Allen raised two children, Craig (Lissa) and Lynn Elizabeth who predeceased them, leaving their grandson Mathew (Katie) and cousin James Findlay Robinson. Veronica loved her Kitsilano neighbourhood, Kits showboat, fireworks and the fun walkers group. She and Allen participated in square dancing at Ceperley Park and were season subscribers to the VSO for many years. In her later life her pleasure was found in reading. She will be remembered fondly by her family, friends and many nieces and nephews. There will be no service at Veronica's request. Her ashes will be interred with Allen's in the family plot at Mountain View Cemetery in the spring. We wish to thank the nursing staff and care givers at Evergreen House Care Facility and especially Mila, her caregiver over the past many years for the love and affection that you all provided to her. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations to the BCSPCA would be appreciated. First Memorial Funeral Services, 1505 Lillooet Rd, North Vancouver, BC, (604) 980-3451.







