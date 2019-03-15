SCHURER, Victor Julius In the evening of March 4th, 2019, Victor Julius Schurer, born November 20th, 1924, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Uncle and friend Passed into another world. We are sad but thankful that he is now free from his debilitating illness of Alzheimer's / Dementia. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer Society or North Shore Rescue would be appreciated.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019