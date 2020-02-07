Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor Kristopaitis. View Sign Obituary

Sadly, Vic passed away surrounded by family, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease.



Victor was born in Swissvale, Pennsylvania, the youngest of 4 children, born to immigrants from Lithuania.



He grew up teaching himself how to kick footballs over the phone lines, and was an alter boy in the Catholic church.He attended University of Dayton on scholarship, where he earned the MVP trophy as a senior. After a brief time in the US Marine Corps, he was the 17th draft pick in the NFL for the 49ers in 1957. He then went to the Toronto Argonauts until 1959. Vic was a kicker, linebacker, and could also play guard. He was known widely as "Vic the kick." When Vic was traded to the BC Lions he met "Audrey of Australia" and they married in 1961.



When his football career ended in 1963, he had a partnership in a glass company, which became Kristo's Glass and is still operating today.



In the 70s, Vic was "Coach Kristo" to the young football players he coached at the Vancouver College. He also had a BC Lions post game show on NW'98.



Victor was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2008. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Audrey; his kids, Tony and Andrea; son-in-law, Ken; and his loving sister, Mary.



The family would like to thank the staff at Cedarview Lodge for their compassionate care.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, at St. Anthony's Parish in West Vancouver, at 1 pm. There will be a celebration of life to follow.

