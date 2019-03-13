SNOWDEN, Victor William Passed away peacefully and suddenly on February 28, 2019 after battling Heart and Kidney disease for years. Vic is predeceased by his wife Kathie (2000) and his parents Bill and Georgie (2011). Vic is survived by his children Christie (Chad), Pattie (Steve) and Keith; grandchildren Lexi, George, Connor and Chloe; his brothers Jim (Marisa), Don (Tammy), David (Brenda); in laws Doris Hart, Keith (Jill) and Dan Atchison; many nieces and nephews and his best friend Laura. Vic was born in North Vancouver and spent almost 40 years working for Unisource and its subsidiaries. A celebration of life will be held at Boal Chapel in North Vancouver on March 22, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Kidney Foundation.
|
Boal Chapel and Memorial Gardens
1505 Lillooet Road
North Vancouver, BC V7J2J1
(604) 990-8988
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019