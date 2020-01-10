Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victoria Rose DUKE. View Sign Obituary

DUKE, Victoria Rose June 15, 1945 - January 1, 2020 Vicki was a gentle soul with a profound love for her family and friends. She wanted to try out this new decade, if only for a few hours. And the sun shone brightly. Her way - always. Vicki chose not to have a funeral but a celebration of life at a future date. She donated her body to UBC. Even at the end, she still gave to others as much as she could. Our sincerest thanks to her vast team of doctors, nurses and other caregivers who tended to her over the years. Special thanks to Dr. Mary Hinchliffe for her dedication to our entire family. Vicki loved her children and grandchildren and her exuberant pride showed throughout her home with photos, and through stories. Her favourite saying was "Family is everything," followed closely by "Try, try, try." She relished time in her hot tub and always insisted that visitors bring a bathing suit. Vicki was predeceased by her loving husband of 34 years, Donald Duke and her parents, Peter and Ruby Sharun. Vicki will be forever remembered by Dee-Dee, Oksana, and Taras Soychuke, Dean, Lyn, Spencer and Nicolas Duke, brother Andrew and Mauri Sharun, nieces and nephews James (Frankie), Sandi (Ray), Tara (Patrick), Sean (Melissa) and Scott (Kaytee) Sharun and Jody (Gord) and Tammy Goudreau. Happy time for her was in her garden. She and her husband Don had lovingly tended to an abandoned easement at the side of their property and she devotedly continued to care for the garden for 25 years after Don died. She had more widgets and systems for her garden than her children knew how to handle when she jetted off on vacation. While she loved to shop, it was often for others. All she wanted to receive was the gift of time with family and photos. Vicki had a knack for numbers and while raising her children, she forged a career in bookkeeping. She had the sweetest, most caring and patient clients ever. She treasured them all and valued their friendship. She was a go-getter and looked half her age until her last few years of struggle. We are especially grateful to those of you who stayed close to her in the last couple of years. From your hospital visits, to the favourite foods that were snuck in, to the FaceTime calls - she gained strength from your kindnesses in immeasurable amounts. We will miss but remember her wide smile, the twinkle in her eye and her easy laugh. In lieu of flowers, she would undoubtedly prefer that you make a donation in her name to the Seymour Salmonid Society, as it was a cause that was very close to her heart.





