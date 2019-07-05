DeBENEDETTO, Vincenzo June 26, 1964 - June 26, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Vincenzo DeBenedetto on June 26, 2019. Predeceased by his mother Antonia, Vince will be sadly missed by his wife Tanya, daughters; Danielle, Alicia, Victoria, father; Vittorio (Eugenia), brothers; Sabino (Sheena) and Nicola along with his large extended family and the many friends he considered to be family. Celebration of Life will be held at the Italian Cultural Center on Thursday, July 11th at 11:00 am. We invite you to leave your condolences at www.dignitymemorial.ca
Published in The North Shore News from July 5 to July 6, 2019