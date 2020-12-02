1/1
Viola Edith (Granger) SHAW
SHAW, Viola Edith (nee Granger) Viola passed away November 17, 2020 at 100 years of age. Born in Saskatchewan, Viola moved to North Vancouver with her family in her early teens. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Donna (Rob), 5 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Viola was predeceased by her beloved husband Victor, son Wally and granddaughter Leanne. Viola loved being with family, gardening, knitting, baking, music and sewing, she was a lady of many talents. She volunteered for over 25 years with the Canadian Red Cross. We wish to thank the staff at Berkley Care Centre for the wonderful loving care they provided Viola. Interment at Capilano View Cemetery. If so desired, please make donations to charity of your choice.




Published in North Shore News from Dec. 2, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021.
