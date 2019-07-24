WONG, Violet December 27, 1923 - July 8, 2019 Violet, beloved mother of Edmond, passed away in North Vancouver on July 8, 2019. During her 95+ years she resided in various towns throughout B.C. and established a vast network of friends along the way. Her infectious personality, empathic warmth, depth of talent and creativity along with her pursuit of joy and connection remained the common thread throughout her lifetime. Unfortunately, Violet's health issues over the past couple of years proved particularly challenging to the point where she finally decided, "it's time". Forever loved and missed by so many. To honour Violet's wishes, no funeral will be held. A contribution to Lions Gate Hospital, the B.C. Heart & Stroke Foundation or any other charity of your choice in Violet's name would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will take place from 11:00 am - 4pm on August 24, 2019 in Cardinal Hall at the Lynn Valley Community Recreation Centre, 3590 Mountain Highway, North Vancouver, B.C. For a more comprehensive coverage of Violet's life and to view more photos of this remarkable woman, you can access her obituary at www.korucremation.com /obituaries. You can email condolences and share memories of Violet at this website.
Published in The North Shore News from July 24 to July 25, 2019