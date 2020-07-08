Virgil Edward Billesberger passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 at the age of 96.



Born on July 14, 1923, in Cudworth, SK. In 1956, Virgil moved to North Vancouver with his wife, Mary, and three sons. They went on to have five more children. On June 8, they celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Faye Gagnon (Victor), Joan, Ronald (Donna-Lea), and Audrey van der Gracht (John); nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; daughter-in-law, Melanie Snell; and his sister, Norma Redl. Predeceased by his infant daughter, Margaret; sons, Norman, Gerald, and Raymond; three brothers; and three sisters.



Virgil was a veteran of the Second World War. In 2017, he was awarded France's highest honour: the National Order of the Legion of Honour medal. Virgil was very involved at St. Stephen's Catholic Church and before that at St. Edmund's. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. After retiring from Smithrite Disposal, Virgil spent many hours in his workshop refinishing and crafting furniture, a hobby he enjoyed well into his 90s. Sincere thanks to the caring staff at Inglewood Care Centre in West Vancouver, where he resided for the last two years.



