Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivien Gladys Quelch. View Sign Obituary

Vivien Gladys Quelch passed away peacefully in her 94th year. Born in Vancouver to a family of seven, Vivien was the youngest child (along with her twin sister, Betty) of Sydney and Kate James. Vivien met David at a YMCA dance, they married in 1949, and then moved to West Vancouver where she resided for 70 years. David predeceased Vivien in 2013, after 64 years of marriage. Vivien was predeceased by her daughters, Barbara and Jane, and is survived by her son, John (Susan); her grandchildren, Allie, Peter, Douglas, Cameron, and Graeme; son-in-law, Ron; sister, Audrey; and many nieces and nephews.



Vivien was a stay-at-home mum who doted on her children, and later, her five grandchildren. We will remember fondly her elaborate dinner parties for all family occasions. Between birthdays, anniversaries, and seasonal events, we would get together every few weeks as a family to celebrate and keep abreast of one another's busy lives. David and Vivien enjoyed 30 years of retirement together and travelled repeatedly to their favorite sun destination in Maui.



Vivien had a large network of childhood friends (the B4s) with whom she maintained close contact throughout her life. She took up golf in retirement and was also very active with the fitness program at the West Van Rec Centre, where she also had a large group of friends. We credit her longevity, in part, to her love of fitness classes that she attended regularly into her late 80s.



Unfortunately, Vivien's final years were visited by dementia and it was difficult to watch her slowly slip away. We would like to recognize and thank Maria Lumio, who provided wonderful 24 hour live-in care and support to Vivien in her last years and allowed us to fulfill her wish that she remain in her own home for as long as possible. In keeping with Vivien's wishes, there will be no funeral service.

Published in The North Shore News from Apr. 6 to May 8, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for North Shore News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close