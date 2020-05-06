CHAMPION, Walter Harvey 1929 - 2020 Harvey passed away peacefully of natural causes at Berkley Care Centre April 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Janet; father and grandfather of Barbara (Martin) Vondruska (Emily, Nicole, Brendan), and Linda (Fergus) Walther (Maddy, Abby). Harvey loved golf, sailing and the outdoors. Many thanks to Berkley Care Centre, Deep Cove Lane staff. Donations to a charity of your choice if you wish. A family gathering will be held at a later date.







