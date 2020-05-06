Walter Harvey CHAMPION
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHAMPION, Walter Harvey 1929 - 2020 Harvey passed away peacefully of natural causes at Berkley Care Centre April 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Janet; father and grandfather of Barbara (Martin) Vondruska (Emily, Nicole, Brendan), and Linda (Fergus) Walther (Maddy, Abby). Harvey loved golf, sailing and the outdoors. Many thanks to Berkley Care Centre, Deep Cove Lane staff. Donations to a charity of your choice if you wish. A family gathering will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Shore News from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved