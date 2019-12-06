LINDSEY, Walter Joseph (Joe) February 3, 1931 - November 25, 2019 Joe Lindsey, 88, passed away peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital. Joe is missed by his wife Louise Lindsey, married 64 years, and his daughter Julie (Joe Gordon); he is predeceased by his son, Richard. Joe was born in Toronto, Ontario, and lived with Louise in West Vancouver for 56 years. Joe is lovingly remembered by his four grandchildren (Michael, Melanie, Jack and Peter) and his five great-grandchildren (Henry, Kate, Chloe, Jason and Nora). Thank you to the nurses and doctors for their kindness and compassionate care. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00pm at Hollyburn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joe's memory to the Canadian Red Cross.
Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019