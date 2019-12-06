Walter Joseph (Joe) LINDSEY (1931 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Joseph (Joe) LINDSEY.
Service Information
Hollyburn Funeral Home
1807 Marine Drive
West Vancouver, BC
V7V1J7
(604)-922-1221
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Hollyburn Funeral Home
1807 Marine Drive
West Vancouver, BC V7V1J7
View Map
Obituary

LINDSEY, Walter Joseph (Joe) February 3, 1931 - November 25, 2019 Joe Lindsey, 88, passed away peacefully at Lions Gate Hospital. Joe is missed by his wife Louise Lindsey, married 64 years, and his daughter Julie (Joe Gordon); he is predeceased by his son, Richard. Joe was born in Toronto, Ontario, and lived with Louise in West Vancouver for 56 years. Joe is lovingly remembered by his four grandchildren (Michael, Melanie, Jack and Peter) and his five great-grandchildren (Henry, Kate, Chloe, Jason and Nora). Thank you to the nurses and doctors for their kindness and compassionate care. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00pm at Hollyburn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Joe's memory to the Canadian Red Cross.
logo
Published in The North Shore News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
West Vancouver, BC   (604) 922-1221
funeral home direction icon