WEDDLE Stephen Michael
WEDDLE, Stephen Michael (1969 - 2020) As one who was born at Hyde Park Corner, London, it was unsurprising that Stephen would be opinionated about the world. After an early childhood in suburban London, he arrived in BC in 1975. From his new home in Lions Bay, he wandered freely in the forests and mountains, marvelling at his supersized surroundings. Not enamoured with the groves of academe, but highly creative with his hands and imagination, he decided that house building was his future. He became a professional Red Seal carpenter, always looking for challenging projects, such as building the family cabin up in the mountains. His creative urge led him to building sets for the movie industry - an unpredictable business, but enjoyable. He had a beautiful tenor voice that he experimented with as lead singer and song writer in a punk band. Good with animals and kids, he taught his nephew, Ray, to play chess, and was happy to have his niece, Lily, paint his fingernails scarlet. He never married: the love of his life, Mary, tragically died too soon, as did he. We thank everyone at Burnaby Hospital ICU for helping us through this difficult time. Your body is away from me but there is a window open from my heart to yours. From this window, like the moon I keep sending news secretly. Stephen loved flowers but, if you feel that way inclined, please consider instead donating in his name to: SAINTS Animal Rescue https://www.saintsrescue.ca/contact-us/ We won't be having a ceremony to remember him, but please raise a glass to Stephen, and wish him well on his new journey.



Published in North Shore News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

