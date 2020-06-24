WEGNER - Gisela K.P.M. May 28, 1927 - June 14, 2020 Gisela, having just celebrated her 93rd birthday, passed away peacefully at the North Shore Hospice after a short battle with pneumonia. She was predeceased in 2016 by her loving husband Harro, to whom she was married for 62 years. Gisela will be sadly and deeply missed by her brother Peter and his wife Erika, her sister-in-law, Helga, her nephews, Olaf, Dirk and Joerg, and their families, her three goddaughters, Stephanie, Lynda and Janet and her lifelong friends, Linda and Andreas Buttjes. Gisela was born in Osnabrueck, Germany, coming to Canada in 1953 to be married in Montreal to her fiancé Harro. They moved to West Vancouver in 1966 where she worked for the North Vancouver School District. In retirement, Gisela became involved with a number of voluntary organizations and was president of both West Vancouver Special Services and the North Shore Retired Teachers' Association. Her lifelong hobbies were travel, cooking and reading, as well as walking, gardening and boating. Gisela touched the lives of many and will be fondly remembered for her unconditional love, kindness, and generosity. The family would like to thank Dr. Jessica Palmer, the Community Health Nurses, especially Catherine, Mary and April, and the many dedicated nurses at the North Shore Hospice, for the respect and loving care given to Gisela when she needed their help. Gisela's funeral will be at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2347 Inglewood Avenue West Vancouver at 1 pm, Friday, June 26th preceded by prayers at 7pm, Thursday, June 25th. In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully accepted by the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation, memo line, 'North Shore Hospice' or online at www.lghfoundation.com
Published in North Shore News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.