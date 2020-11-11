WELCH, Robert Todd It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Todd Welch on Friday, October 30th 2020, from complications due to liver disease. Todd was born on February 19, 1969. He spent his life growing up on the North Shore where he developed many lifelong friendships. Todd attended Balmoral Secondary School, and later Carson Graham. He spent two years living and working in Australia. He eventually started his own company, Urban Environments, and his crew and clients became like family. He was loyal and generous to his staff and they will miss him dearly. Todd's personality was often larger than life. You always knew when he walked into a room. His quick wit, sense of humour and love of a good debate made for many loud and boisterous evenings, either when hanging with friends or at family dinners. Todd loved to golf and will be especially missed by the "golf guys," a group of close high school friends that have been going to Palm Springs for the past 15 years. He was a huge sports fan and also enjoyed watching hockey and football. Boating and salmon fishing were other passions he had. He spent many warm summer days on his boat up Indian Arm. Todd was preceded in death by his father, Robert Welch. We know Bob was there to greet his son with open arms and they are now enjoying watching a good football game. He will be desperately missed by his mother, Faye, his Auntie Lynn, brothers Kurt (Jennifer), Paul (Marilee) and his nephews and niece (Tyler, Matthew, Kye and Peyton) whom he loved so much. His loyal dog Nootka will also miss him. She was always by his side, every day on the job and wherever Todd went, she would follow. The Welch family would like to express their gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from many friends and family. This makes us realize the impact Todd had, and why he will be so greatly missed. Thanks to the staff at LGH, especially in the ICU. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lions Gate Hospital Foundation or the Canadian Liver Foundation. A celebration of life will be held when gatherings are permitted. In the meantime, we ask that you find a way to toast him in a way that you know he would appreciate.







