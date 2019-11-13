Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendy Diane Hayes. View Sign Obituary

Wife, Sister, Mother, Grandmother,



Great Grandmother, Fashion Icon, and Friend



It is with heavy hearts that we, Wendy's family, announce her peaceful passing on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in West Vancouver. Wendy was the oldest of three daughters, born in Vancouver to James and Jessie Mason. Wendy grew up and attended school in West Van. In 1960, she married John Hayes in a beautiful ceremony in the Chapel of St. Paul's Cathedral in the city. They had two children, Risë and John, and as a family they travelled throughout BC as part of John's work, and then settled in West Van.



Wendy had an extraordinary love of fashion. She was ahead of her time with a love of fabric and design in her considerable wardrobe. Whether walking dogs, shopping or entertaining, she had an inner sense of style for any occasion.



When John retired, they moved to Roberts Creek on the Sunshine Coast to enjoy nature and her many Golden Retrievers. For many years, Wendy, John, the dogs, and any lucky passengers shared wonderful adventures on their boat, Shantina. Their home on the Coast become a central spot for family gatherings and a place for their four grandchildren to visit.



A private family gathering to celebrate Wendy's life will be held on November 22. We invite friends and extended family to join us for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 23 at 1:30 pm in the Pier Salon, at the Pinnacle Hotel at the Pier, in North Vancouver. Please come to this party and share stories of Wendy and her love of family and dogs.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC SPCA.

