Wendy Lea BAILEY
1944 - 2020
BAILEY, Wendy Lea (1944 - 2020) Langley, B.C. Wendy passed away peacefully after her long battle with Alzheimer's Disease, on September 19, 2020, at the age of 75, in her Chartwell Langley Gardens residence. Wendy is predeceased by her parents, Lloyd and Ruth Chamberlayne, and the love of her life and husband, Edward (Ted) Hadley and sister-in-law Faye Chamberlayne. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her sons Kevin Bailey (Lisa) and Jeffrey Bailey, her siblings Janice McFarland (Dennis), Sandy Sackville (David), Douglas Chamberlayne, and David Chamberlayne (Marcia) as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Avid runner, hiker, Zumba enthusiast, music lover, amazing baker, adoring mother, compassionate listener and life coach to all who needed her, Wendy will be in our hearts forever - laughing and smiling. She leaves an indelible, beautiful mark on all who knew her in life. Wendy joins Ted, her "Teddy Bear", for their next long run. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of British Columbia in Wendy's name. Kearney Columbia-Bowell Chapel 604-521-4881 www.kearneyfs.com




Published in North Shore News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kearney's Columbia-Bowell Chapel
219 6th Street
New Westminster, BC V3L 3A3
(604) 521-4881
