WHEELER, Nora Jean September 14, 1930 - March 27, 2020 Nora (Hughes) Wheeler passed away peacefully at Hollyburn House in West Vancouver on March 27, 2020. Nora married John Oliver Wheeler, the love of her life, on May 17, 1952. John passed away in May 2015. Nora is survived by her two daughters, Kathleen (Thomas) and Jennifer (David), four grandchildren, Nathan, Jeffrey (Allison), Whitney (Justin) and Scott, and her great-grandson, Arthur. Nora was born in Vancouver to James H.C. Hughes and Gertrude Emily (McGeer) Hughes. She had a wonderful childhood growing up with her older brother, Jimmy, in West Point Grey. She attended Lord Byng Secondary School and graduated from the University of British Columbia with a degree in Home Economics. Many happy summers were spent with her family and friends at Roberts Creek and as the Waterfront Director at Camp Artaban. As a member of UBC's Varsity Outdoor Club she made lifelong friends while skiing and hiking at Mount Seymour. Nora was a strong support to John throughout his career with the Geological Survey of Canada. She was a loving mother who provided a happy, stable home environment to her daughters, which was especially important when John was away for extended periods working in remote areas of Western Canada. She loved her grandchildren and was very proud of the various paths that they have chosen. She was "GG" to her great grandson, Arthur, a special joy to Nora. Nora was a keen swimmer, making good use of both the West Vancouver Recreation Centre and nearby beaches. She and John enjoyed their cozy A-frame cabin at Whistler and spent many happy times in the surrounding mountains. Their dogs were full-fledged family members. Nora treasured her many important friendships and gave back by volunteering with a number of organizations. She was a Master Gardener, an enthusiastic photographer and a neighbourhood advocate, lobbying for community improvements ranging from sidewalks to safe weed controls. She was also renowned as a great cook and baker, being particularly famous for her homemade breads and chocolate treats! Nora will be missed by all her friends and her loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society.







