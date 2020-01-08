Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilfred C. Janes. View Sign Obituary

It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of our beloved father, Wilfred Clifford Janes, December 29, 2019, predeceased by his loving wife of 65 years Lou, in October 2018. Mourned by his three daughters Lynn Walker (and family) Nadine Janes and Kendra Janes.



Wilf (aka Woody) grew up in Comox, BC and never lost his love for the valley, returning to the family homestead faithfully for over 50 years, where many treasured family members still reside.



Wilf graduated from UBC in 1951 with a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry, which he financed by working in the Cumberland logging camps each summer. After graduating, Wilf made his way to Suffield, Alberta where he met, fell in love and married Lou.



Wilf worked for Shell Canada for over 30 years, of which not one day was considered work. He loved his job and co-workers like a second family. During his esteemed career, which he started in the laboratory at the Shell Refinery, Burnaby 1954, was promoted and transferred across Canada, eventually retiring in Vancouver as a respected Manager, Products & Applications Department, December 1984. While working in Vancouver, as a result of his well earned respect, work ethic and reputation, he was invited to join the Engineers Club.



Wilf, who was liked by everyone who knew him, enjoyed a lifelong passion for fishing, hunting, travelling to Hawaii for over 20 years, cruising to ports around the world, bowling, gardening, a friendly game of poker and making breakfast for his family every Sunday morning. We miss you we have our memories to sustain us.



No service by request.

Published in The North Shore News from Jan. 8 to Feb. 6, 2020

