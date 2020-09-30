Wilhelmina (Billie) Kay Knowles (nee Laubach)



1933 - 2020



Billie earned her heavenly wings on 23 September 2020, age 87, after a short illness and a four year struggle with dementia. Wilhelmina Kay Laubach was born on 21 May 1933 to Fred and Kathleen Laubach in Chilliwack, BC, the youngest of four children. She was predeceased by her parents, and siblings Anna and Allan. She will be greatly missed by her children Laura (Charles) Bailey, Doug Knowles and Sam Knowles; grandchildren Robyn Bailey, Kat Knowles and Callum Knowles; and her former husband and dear friend Allan. She Is also survived by her elder sister and best friend Enid, and many nieces and nephews. She will also be fondly remembered by her daughters-in-law Christine and Sheila.



Mom moved with her family to North Vancouver in June 1939, eventually settling on E Keith Rd., where she spent the rest of her childhood. She attended Ridgeway Elementary and graduated from North Vancouver High School in 1951.



Mom started working at the Bank of Nova Scotia as a clerk in 1952 and met her future husband Allan in 1953 while working at the bank. They were married in 1956 and children soon followed with Laura born in 1957, Doug in 1960, and Sam in 1965.



She worked for North Shore Home Support for 20 years taking great delight in assisting older folks with activities they could no longer do themselves. In her younger years she was involved in many activities within the community, including Kinnettes, Christian Women’s Club, St. John’s Anglican Church and SunnyHill Hospital for Children. She always loved music which included playing the piano, and singing in the church choir. Upon retirement she hosted over 40 international students in her home, treating them like her own, with a few still keeping in touch. She also enjoyed the symphony, sang in a seniors choir, and volunteered at New Life Christian School helping young students with their reading.



Mom moved back to Chilliwack in 2017 to be closer to family. She lived for three years at Chartwell Hampton House and reconnected with our dad, where they spent their days walking the Vedder River, going for drives, eating lunch out, and finishing the afternoon with the all important ice cream cone. In February 2020 she broke her hip and moved to Cascade Manor Long Term Care where she peacefully passed away.



A private family service will be held in early November. Please contact Laura at lcrbailey@telus.net if you would like to join us via a Zoom link. If you wish to make a memorial donation, please consider The Alzheimer’s Society of BC or one of mom’s favourite charities; BC Children’s Hospital or Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver.



Don’t worry mom - we won’t forget to wash our puds!



Psalm 91 - And He Will Raise You Up on Eagle’s Wings



