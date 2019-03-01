Dr. William Brian Maryk (June 06, 1943 - February 02, 2019)
Dr. Brian Maryk passed away suddenly on February 2, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Megan; son, Morgan; his grandchildren, Kieran, Jeremiah, and Dominic; and many family in Winnipeg where he was born. He will be sadly missed by his family, as well as by his patients and staff who loved him dearly. As per his wishes, no formal service will be held at this time.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 30, 2019
