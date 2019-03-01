Dr. Brian Maryk passed away suddenly on February 2, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Megan; son, Morgan; his grandchildren, Kieran, Jeremiah, and Dominic; and many family in Winnipeg where he was born. He will be sadly missed by his family, as well as by his patients and staff who loved him dearly. As per his wishes, no formal service will be held at this time.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. William Brian Maryk.
Published in The North Shore News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 30, 2019