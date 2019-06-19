Charles (Charlie) passed away peacefully at St. Paul's Hospital, Vancouver. He is survived by his brother, Tom (Janet); sister, Mary (Alan); nieces, Jamie, Sarah (Blaise), and Anna; and nephew, Andrew. He is predeceased by his parents, Bill and Florence, and nephew, Quinn.
Charlie was a former captain of rowing at the Vancouver Rowing Club and manager of the 1980 Olympic men's rowing team. He was a lover of books, animals, and Hawaiian shirts, finding solace in each. He met life's many challenges fearlessly and with hope and courage all the while maintaining a wicked sense of humour.
We are all grateful, as was Charlie, for his amazing Three Bridges medical support team: Beth, Rita, and Amber. Thank you to St. Paul's Hospital 8A for your compassionate care. Thank you to Tony and Glen for your care and friendship. No service by request.
Published in The North Shore News from June 19 to July 18, 2019