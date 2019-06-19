Charles (Charlie) passed away peacefully at St. Paul's Hospital, Vancouver. He is survived by his brother, Tom (Janet); sister, Mary (Alan); nieces, Jamie, Sarah (Blaise), and Anna; and nephew, Andrew. He is predeceased by his parents, Bill and Florence, and nephew, Quinn.



Charlie was a former captain of rowing at the Vancouver Rowing Club and manager of the 1980 Olympic men's rowing team. He was a lover of books, animals, and Hawaiian shirts, finding solace in each. He met life's many challenges fearlessly and with hope and courage all the while maintaining a wicked sense of humour.



We are all grateful, as was Charlie, for his amazing Three Bridges medical support team: Beth, Rita, and Amber. Thank you to St. Paul's Hospital 8A for your compassionate care. Thank you to Tony and Glen for your care and friendship. No service by request.

