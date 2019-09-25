We are sad to announce the recent peaceful death of William "Bill" Gerald Schermbrucker. Bill was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and beloved friend. He was a writer, teacher, and dedicated volunteer who prompted others to get involved and do things. His intelligence, wit, and ability to captivate a room with his stories will be dearly missed.
Bill's life will be honoured with a service on Saturna Island, at the Saturna Recreation and Cultural Centre, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via cheque to Saturna Island Rescue c/o SIFPS: [email protected]
Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 25 to Oct. 24, 2019