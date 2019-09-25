William G. ("Bill") Schermbrucker (July 23, 1938 - September 14, 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William G. ("Bill") Schermbrucker.
Obituary

We are sad to announce the recent peaceful death of William "Bill" Gerald Schermbrucker. Bill was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, and beloved friend. He was a writer, teacher, and dedicated volunteer who prompted others to get involved and do things. His intelligence, wit, and ability to captivate a room with his stories will be dearly missed.

Bill's life will be honoured with a service on Saturna Island, at the Saturna Recreation and Cultural Centre, on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via cheque to Saturna Island Rescue c/o SIFPS: [email protected]
Published in The North Shore News from Sept. 25 to Oct. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.